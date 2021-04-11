Ultiledger Price Tops $0.0154 on Top Exchanges (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultiledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultiledger has a market cap of $36.36 million and approximately $132,289.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00083500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.20 or 0.00620707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00042218 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00033275 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

