Ultra (UOS) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000946 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $159.89 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,749.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $689.88 or 0.01154621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.66 or 0.00459685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00067779 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002188 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00014617 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

