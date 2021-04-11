UMA (UMA) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. UMA has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and $58.94 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.71 or 0.00044329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00055735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00088172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.66 or 0.00615159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00045066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00036873 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,065,771 coins and its circulating supply is 60,054,680 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.