Umbrella Network Price Tops $1.27 on Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $23.22 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00025486 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009395 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.