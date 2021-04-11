Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMICY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of UMICY stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. Umicore has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.94.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

