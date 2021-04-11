Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stake Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Umpqua worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,503,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 966,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,628,000 after buying an additional 403,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,769,000 after acquiring an additional 377,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 293,658 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.88 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.