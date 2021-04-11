Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Under Armour worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Under Armour by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2,112.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 63,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

UAA opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

