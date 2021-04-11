Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNBLF shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

UNBLF stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $88.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.