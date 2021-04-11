Unido EP (UDO) Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001031 BTC on major exchanges. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $17.09 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,322 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

