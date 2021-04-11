Unifi Protocol DAO Market Capitalization Tops $93.79 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $26.45 or 0.00044008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $93.79 million and approximately $24.86 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00053209 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.29 or 0.00389887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00027940 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011771 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007006 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,546,666 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

