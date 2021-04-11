UniLayer Reaches Market Cap of $59.27 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 64.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. UniLayer has a market cap of $59.27 million and $8.98 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 55.3% against the US dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00004946 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00056524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00083673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00618022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00042334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033349 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

LAYER is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

