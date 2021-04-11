UniLend Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00003994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $36.82 million and $4.09 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UniLend has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00056538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00085181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00613515 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00033449 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

