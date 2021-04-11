UniMex Network (UMX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $899,203.00

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00005108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a market cap of $20.11 million and $899,203.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniMex Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00068718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.00297709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.94 or 0.00731791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,423.04 or 1.00966764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.15 or 0.00805664 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00017847 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,578,125 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniMex Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniMex Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.