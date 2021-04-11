Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,583 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $223.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $141.22 and a 12-month high of $224.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.46.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

