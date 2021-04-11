Unisocks (SOCKS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $105,482.00

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Unisocks has a market cap of $25.00 million and $105,482.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unisocks has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for about $79,620.98 or 1.32425955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00056538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00085181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00613515 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00033449 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

