Unistake (UNISTAKE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $731,447.00

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Unistake has a market cap of $15.80 million and approximately $731,447.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00068787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.92 or 0.00298389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00728514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,551.27 or 1.00422704 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.69 or 0.00802194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,107,254 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

