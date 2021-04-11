United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Vertical Research started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
NYSE URI opened at $324.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.83. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $94.80 and a 52-week high of $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.
In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
