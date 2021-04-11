United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Vertical Research started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE URI opened at $324.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.83. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $94.80 and a 52-week high of $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.