UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 607.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $376.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $258.18 and a 1-year high of $380.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.45.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.