UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Lifted by American National Bank

American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.4% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 607.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.45.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $376.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $258.18 and a 52-week high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

