Unitrade Achieves Market Cap of $23.62 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Unitrade has a market cap of $23.62 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001385 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00055658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00088163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.40 or 0.00614012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00035002 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

