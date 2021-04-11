UnlimitedIP 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.07 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $19.67 million and $3.07 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00056212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00085704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.38 or 0.00620452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00033832 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

