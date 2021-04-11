UNUS SED LEO Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.14 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $2.14 billion and $2.81 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00003563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.36 or 0.00420561 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000818 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002297 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

