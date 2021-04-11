uPlexa Trading 75% Higher Over Last Week (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 75% higher against the U.S. dollar. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $6,565.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

