Uptrennd (1UP) Reaches Market Cap of $4.21 Million

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $54,772.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 415,001,877 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

