USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion and $1.38 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,155.40 or 0.03568707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00033421 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 11,259,430,587 coins and its circulating supply is 11,032,211,178 coins. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

