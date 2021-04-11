USDJ Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. USDJ has a market cap of $16.61 million and $4.90 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001872 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00068818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00297132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.50 or 0.00735164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,816.73 or 1.00057209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00018658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.14 or 0.00794778 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

