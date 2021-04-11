USDK Hits Market Capitalization of $28.63 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.63 million and $185.13 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00067828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.00296090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.58 or 0.00732182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,423.66 or 0.99657751 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.59 or 0.00787529 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.