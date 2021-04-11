USDK (USDK) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.61 million and approximately $167.05 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDK has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00296110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.22 or 0.00713965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,330.53 or 0.99889462 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.40 or 0.00806995 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

