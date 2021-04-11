USDX [Lighthouse] Market Capitalization Achieves $7.81 Million (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 131.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00003461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $7.81 million and $184.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00014687 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001332 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.