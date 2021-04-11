USDX Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006003 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021437 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000147 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.