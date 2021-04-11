Vai Price Tops $0.85 on Major Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $169.36 million and $10.17 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 200,331,054 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

