Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of Vail Resorts worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. New Street Research cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $304.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.93. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.92 and a 52 week high of $333.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 267.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

