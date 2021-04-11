Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Valero Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $71.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,368.88, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

