Validity (VAL) Price Tops $4.89 on Major Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. Validity has a market capitalization of $20.90 million and approximately $84,760.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $4.89 or 0.00008165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Validity has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00019973 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,278,108 coins and its circulating supply is 4,276,994 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

