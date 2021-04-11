VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $32,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 298,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 37,735 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 77,705 shares during the period.

Shares of EMLC opened at $31.00 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

