Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 5.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $19,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.90. 82,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,715. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.53. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.36 and a fifty-two week high of $181.12.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

