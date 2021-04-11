Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Rye Brook Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Rye Brook Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 10.7% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.