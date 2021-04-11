Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after acquiring an additional 314,058 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $50.56.

