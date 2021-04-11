Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,261 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after buying an additional 314,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $50.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28.

