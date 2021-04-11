Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Marotta Asset Management’s 4th Largest Position

Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.20. 7,633,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,705,659. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

