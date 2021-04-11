Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

