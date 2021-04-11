Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 6.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $25,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $381.95. 321,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.25 and its 200 day moving average is $343.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $220.62 and a 1-year high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

