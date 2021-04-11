Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,459,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,552,000 after buying an additional 567,500 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,449,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,622,000 after buying an additional 87,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,002,000 after acquiring an additional 49,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,086,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,416,000 after acquiring an additional 65,166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $69.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

