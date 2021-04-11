Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Marotta Asset Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Marotta Asset Management cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $26,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

VOE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.17. 698,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.92 and a 12-month high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

