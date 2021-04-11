Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.1% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $41,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,300,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

