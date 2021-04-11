Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.6% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $214.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

