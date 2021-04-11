Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $214.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

