Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6,219.3% in the first quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 110,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 108,402 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $487,681,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $133.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

