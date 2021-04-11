Vanilla Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $356,440.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43.09 or 0.00071818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $30.28 million and approximately $356,440.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00068251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.12 or 0.00295209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.26 or 0.00717116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,805.19 or 0.99678238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.82 or 0.00804723 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00018137 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 847,738 coins and its circulating supply is 702,608 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

