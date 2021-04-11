VAULT (VAULT) One Day Volume Tops $4,205.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, VAULT has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for $9.54 or 0.00015973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $4,205.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VAULT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.25 or 0.00295140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.76 or 0.00738069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,512.24 or 0.99655533 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.18 or 0.00792355 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,178 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.